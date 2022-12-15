SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It has been windy in KELOLAND today. This afternoon we have seen wind gusts in the 50 MPH range. We even had a couple wind gusts over 60 MPH. This is causing the snow to be blown around and cause visibility issues. Winds will stick around tonight and tomorrow as well.

2 PM

A majority of KELOLAND is in a Blizzard Warning. There are only two portions of KELOLAND that are not in a warning or advisory. The big issue for tonight and tomorrow is blowing snow and reduced visibility. Road conditions will continue to worsen as we head through the night and into the day tomorrow.

Winds do remain strong out of the northwest for the night. We could see light snow accumulation through the night. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens throughout KELOLAND.

Friday is still going to be windy. Snow will tapper off throughout the day on Friday. We will only have highs in the teens and 20s. Friday will be much like today, but less new snow.

The seven day forecast turn cold. We could see high temperatures in the single digits on either side of zero. The lows with those cold temperatures will be in the teens below zero. We have to watch for wind chills with these temperatures. Wednesday also brings a new chance of light snow with very little accumulation. We could see even colder temperatures by next weekend.