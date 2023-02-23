It has been a rough start to the day across much of KELOLAND as new snow overnight has added to the blowing and drifting snow problems. Scenes like this one in Miller are a common sight as crews work on the task at hand of clearing snow.

This graphic shows a few of these scenes around KELOLAND around 6am.

Here’s a first look at snow totals as of 7am. Sioux Falls is reporting 12.6″, with 15″ in Edgerton, MN. Huron is at 16″ and Aberdeen is at 6″ and counting, with a final total coming once the snow ends later this morning. We’ll be adding to this map through the day.

You can see the last wave of snow on radar as it pushed into KELOLAND overnight from Nebraska.

Peak winds have been 40-50 mph in this storm East River.

Blizzard headlines remain in effect for the areas shaded in white through noon.

Wind chills will be getting worse as the heart of the cold air moves into KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. Actual air temperatures by tomorrow morning will be in the teens and twenties below zero.

The pattern ahead for early next week will be sending another storm into the plains. This one will be much warmer with mainly rain potential. We expect much of the rain to stay to our south, but some of it will affect eastern KELOLAND starting Sunday night. A rain/snow combo seem reasonable in Sioux Falls, so stay tuned for updates.

Here are the details of the forecast.