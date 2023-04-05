The last in this series of winter storms is moving out of KELOLAND today, but leaving behind a fresh coating of heavy wet snow in much of western, central, and northeaster KELOLAND. This was the view from our Redfield LIVE Cam at around 7am.

Pierre has picked up 14″ of new snow as blizzard warnings remain in effect today.

Aberdeen is reported 11″ of new snow. The total snow pack is listed at around 2 feet there.

The blizzard warnings shown in white on the map below will continue much of the day. Winter weather advisories for blowing snow are also in effect.

Here are a few of the morning snow totals across KELOLAND. The biggest numbers stretch from the Black Hills into the Pierre area, then extend northeast toward Aberdeen.

Most of the new snow is diminishing, but we still expect pockets of light snow with strong winds through the day.

Futurecast shows out cold weather with highs struggling to make it out of the 20s today in much of KELOLAND. The strong wind will make it feel colder as well. Temperatures tomorrow will be better, with 40s and 50s returning to southeastern KELOLAND. This only just the start of a great, spring-like forecast.

We still have to get through all the wind today, with gusts over 40mph likely much of the day East River.

Take a look at the temperature trends starting this weekend into early next week. The below normal temperatures we have struggled with the past several weeks will finally give way to above normal temperatures. Temperatures will respond quickly with highs in the 70s likely in Sioux Falls early next week.

Easter Sunday is looking very nice, with many areas in the 60s outside the deepest snow pack area.

Here are the rest of the details of the forecast.