SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We have white out conditions across KELOLAND along with dangerous wind chills. This afternoon we are still seeing wind chills in the minus 30s and 40s even nearing minus 50 in northwest South Dakota. These wind chills do linger into the day tomorrow.

2 PM

Strong winds are going to last into Friday. We have seen sustained winds at 30 to 40 MPH and gusts nearing 40 and 50 MPH. Winds do start decreasing west to east starting tomorrow afternoon. Saturday is much calmer and slowly warming up.

2 PM

A majority of KELOLAND is under a Blizzard Warning. This is due to the strong winds blowing around the snow and creating white out conditions and reduced visibility. The warning ends tomorrow evening, but this does not mean the conditions will be greatly improved.

We also have the Wind Chill Warning through the first half of the weekend. We could see wind chills near minus 50. Our high temperatures will remain below zero for central and eastern KELOLAND through Saturday which does not help.

Tonights lows will remain in the teens and 20s below zero. Along with the strong northwest wind we will keep seeing dangerous wind chills.

Another very cold day on the way for Friday. Our high temperatures will be in the single digits below zero for a majority of KELOLAND. Portions of the Black Hills could see highs in the single digits above zero. This is a good sign. We will keep the strong winds in eastern KELOLAND for Friday but they do start calming down in western South Dakota.

Good news on the horizon. Temperatures try climbing back to normal by the middle of next week. Christmas Day in eastern KELOLAND will be the first day above zero we’ve seen in a while. We have another round of snow for Christmas Day. Southeastern KELOLAND could see around an inch, northeastern KELOLAND, could see an inch or two, while central and western South Dakota will see very little accumulation around a half inch to an inch.