SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday has started off very cold and windy. Morning temperatures are well below zero, even in the 20s below zero in western South Dakota. We also have very strong winds out of the northwest. Some wind gusts since midnight have been 35 to 45 MPH. The strong winds will stick around through the day. This morning the wind chills range from -25 in southeastern KELOLAND, to -65 in northwestern South Dakota.

As of 5 AM

Because of these dangerous wind chills there is a Wind Chill Warning in place across KELOLAND. This warning is posted through Tuesday morning for wind chills as low as -50.

We are not expecting more new snow today, maybe a dusting in northeastern KELOLAND, we have a Blizzard Warning in place in southeastern KELOLAND, in white. That’s for Brookings to Huron and to the south, including Sioux Falls and Yankton. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory, in blue, in northeastern and central KELOLAND. This area may see a dusting of snow but the blowing snow will be the main issue.

Today will be a cold and windy day across KELOLAND. We will keep the strong northwest winds, plus very light snow showers in northeastern KELOLAND. Highs will only be in single digits and low teens below zero.

The strong winds will continue into tonight. The light snow showers will come to an end but blowing snow will continue. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s below zero.

Tomorrow will be colder than today in southeastern KELOLAND. We do get a break from the wind across KELOLAND. We could have more sunshine in western South Dakota. High temperatures will be in the single digits and low teens below zero.

The 7 day forecast stays cold and mostly dry. Stronger winds pick up again on Monday. We have a slight warm up on the way by the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday both feature chances of light snow showers across the area.