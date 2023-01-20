Take care on the morning roads in KELOLAND as areas of fog and black ice continue to cause problems on roads. The left-over snow from yesterday is still being cleared as well, so give those crews extra space to do their job. There’s plenty of snow at Great Bear as you can clearly see below.

This map shows an update on how snow we’ve had this winter so far. Nearly 55″ has fallen in the Winner area, more than the 42″ at Sioux Falls. The pacing is much slower in Rapid City, Pierre, and Aberdeen…so far.

Big areas of western SD have much lower amounts of snow on the ground closer to Rapid City. As a result, many days in the forecast will be warmer in that area.

Futurecast keeps us dry for the weekend. We’ll be challenged to clear the low clouds and fog, but we’ll hope for some intervals of sunshine. Temperatures will remain near seasonable levels.

Cold air will stay away much of next week. The pattern will start featuring a NW flow, so we will watch for any wind chances that develop toward the end of next week.