Across KELOLAND, it was a struggle to get above zero at first. While many areas were able to do just that, it wasn’t by much.

We also have had to contend with bitter cold wind chills at times, and another round of that is on the way.

As I mentioned, another round of wind chill advisories are in place beginning tonight. This time, the advisories cover nearly all of KELOLAND except for Roberts, Marshall, Day, Brown, McPherson, and Edmunds Counties, which are under a wind chill warning. The advisories go through Monday morning. Wind chill values may drop below -30 in the advisory area, while we may see wind chills drop to -40 in northeastern SD. Please be careful and bundle up as you go about the start of your Monday.

Partly cloudy skies stick around as we go into the night. Though winds won’t be too strong, it won’t take much to create another round of very cold wind chills…hence the aforementioned headlines. Overnight lows will fall well below zero once again.

We’ll remain very cold on Monday…especially to the east. Out west, we may at least get back into the double digits above zero. Regardless, it’ll still be a very cold start to the new work and school week. At least there will be a little more sunshine this time around.

Tuesday features a small bit of improvement to the east, with highs in the single and double digits above zero. We’ll warm up a bit more to the west as well, with highs in the 20s and even a few low 30s. Everyone gets in on a partly to mostly sunny day thanks to high pressure holding steady.

All in all, the rest of the work and school week is shaping up to be a rather quiet one. High pressure will keep us calm and dry, with no major or even minor systems to keep an eye on for the next several days.

By the end of the week, the cold eases off a bit more, with seasonable temperatures coming back to the west at first before spilling eastward going into next weekend.