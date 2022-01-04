Bitter Cold, Strong Winds, Areas of Blowing Snow Arriving Today and Tonight: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, January 4th

Prepare for significant changes in the weather the next 24 hours. First, snow on the ground will play a role as strong winds will roll over the loose snow the next 12 to 18 hours.

The blowing snow threat map is picking up on these trends as winds over 50mph could create several issues later today. We’ll continue to monitor this threat, but if you live in the areas shaded in orange and red, please pay attention to the weather.

High wind warnings have been posted for much of western SD today where wind gusts of 30-60 mph are likely.

Winter weather advisories have been posted to account for the blowing snow threat later today and tonight. Again, some of these counties could reach blizzard like conditions if the forecast changes ever so slightly.

The map below shows the wind and the snow. You can see the winds increasing late this afternoon in Sioux Falls along with falling temperatures. That small band of snow may not look impressive, but the strong winds could bring down visibilities in a hurry.

As the cold air pours south, wind chills will fall quickly this evening and overnight. Wind chill headlines will stick around tomorrow as well.

The forecast shows highs in the 30s and 40s today in the south, but those numbers will happen by early afternoon. Rapid City will see falling numbers most of the morning.

The new snow this evening will be light, under 1″ in most areas, but the bitterly cold wind will not feel good.

Tomorrow looks very cold with highs stuck in the single digits both above and below zero.

We do see some recovery by Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. Expect highs in the upper teens again by Sunday.