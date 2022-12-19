While we’ve seen some peeks of sunshine along the way in many portions of KELOLAND, it has done nothing to help the temperature rebound.

As of 2 pm CST Monday

We’ll start the night on a mostly clear note before some clouds build in overnight. Lows will fall into the single and double digits below zero across the board. While the wind won’t be an issue (yet), it won’t take much to send wind chill values even lower.

Cloud cover will begin to increase a bit more on Tuesday, but the day as a whole should remain mainly quiet. Highs hold well below average in the single digits above and/or below zero.

More cold air settles in on Wednesday, with highs in the single digits above and below zero once again.

Wednesday also still holds our best chance for snow across KELOLAND.

While this is NOT expected to be anything like what we went through last week, several inches of snow will still be possible…especially the further east you go. The x-factor here will be the moisture content. Higher ratios will yield higher totals. We’ll see how this evolves. It will also become rather windy at times.

A winter storm watch is in effect for eastern and central KELOLAND from Wednesday into Friday for the potential to see accumulating snow as well as blowing snow in the wake of Wednesday’s system.

As the snow comes in, an arctic air mass will take hold of the Northern Plains and stick around for a while. Highs by Wednesday into the end of the week may not get above zero across the region. This will be some dangerously cold weather, so please plan accordingly and keep an eye out for updates on this.

On top of the intense cold, we’ll deal with rather windy weather at times as well. Wind chill values may drop below -40 to -50 degrees during this time. Here’s a rundown of the advisories:

Model projection of wind chill values from Monday through Thursday

– Wind Chill Warning for NW South Dakota beginning Monday night and lasting until 5 pm MST Friday. Wind chills may drop below -50 degrees.

– Wind Chill Advisory from Monday evening until 6 pm CST/5 pm MST Wednesday for SW, central and NE KELOLAND. A separate advisory is in effect for SE KELOLAND until 10 am CST Tuesday. Wind chills may drop toward -40 degrees.

– Wind Chill Watch for all of South Dakota outside of the area previously mentioned in the wind chill warning from Wednesday evening into Saturday morning.

The frigid cold eases off as we head beyond the 7 day forecast, with temperatures attempting to get back into the double digits above zero beyond Christmas Day in some areas.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, the cold eases off as we head into the final days of 2022. While well above average warmth isn’t really expected, we’ll at least be a lot closer to average for this time of year.