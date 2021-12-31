Bitter cold New Year’s Evening and Day: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, December 31

Rapid City picked up a couple inches of snowfall overnight, and there is a band of snowfall (1-3” expected) between I-90 and Highway 14 in eastern South Dakota through the afternoon.

But it is extreme cold and wind chills that will dominate the final hours of 2021. Afternoon temperatures are 10-20 degrees below normal, and when factoring in the north wind: Wind Chill advisories and warnings are posted for tonight through tomorrow morning. It will be a dangerously cold New Year’s Eve for anyone caught outdoors.

2 pm

Tonight that north wind will magnify temperatures that will – by themselves – be extremely cold. We expect low in the teens below zero in much of KELOLAND, while Aberdeen will drop to around 25 degrees below zero. Skies will be cloudy, and there may be some lingering light snow tonight in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND this evening.

Tomorrow (New Year’s Day) will be partly to mostly cloudy, with clouds breaking up late in the afternoon. It will be extremely cold for the first day of January, with highs in the single digits for most of us. Aberdeen will stay a few degrees below zero all day. Rapid City, with a few flurries, may make in to around 12.

Sunday will be a sunny day. It will start with another subzero morning across KELOLAND, but then a light south breeze will start to bring in warmer air. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid teens to around 20 East River, while western South Dakota will have a southwest breeze that will help temperatures jump pack to the 30s to around 40 degrees.

Mild conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday, with above-average highs – mostly in the 30s.

Late in the day Tuesday, western South Dakota will turn breezy as the next cold front approaches. There could be some light snow along with that front in western and northern South Dakota.

There will be a couple shots of snow coming during the second half of next week. The first one will come on Wednesday into Thursday morning, currently looking like a couple inches of powdery snow as more arctic air comes in. The second chance will come on Friday, and it may give us some higher amounts, though it certainly doesn’t look like a winter storm at this point – maybe a couple inches or more.

But the main feature will be return to much below normal temperatures for the second half of the week. Aberdeen may stay below zero all day and all night Wednesday and Thursday. Get ready for another round of very cold mornings.