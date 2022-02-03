It’s a cold start to the day across much of KELOLAND with subzero weather quite common. Sunny skies will help this afternoon, but temperatures will remain well below normal.

We are missing all of the snow and ice well to our south. Several states are involved with the winter weather.

The latest hourly temperatures for tomorrow will remain chilly across the east, but we still anticipate a much warmer forecast on Saturday. We expect widespread 40s and 50s to start the weekend.

You can see the mild weather will extend across much of the region on Saturday.

Notice the cooling on Sunday with highs slipping into the 20s again in Sioux Falls. The cool down will be short-lived.

Mild weather will dominate most of the days next week as KELOLAND will be much above normal in the 6-10 day forecast.

For today, stay warm as highs stay in the single digits in the far northeast, with lower 30s around Rapid City.

Tonight will not be cold with single digits above and below zero East River.

Tomorrow will remain cold in the northeast, but you can see the warmer weather in the southwest.

The 7 day forecast features all the mild weather next week and no mention of snow for now.