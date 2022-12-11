SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains.

In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing drizzle enter southeast KELOLAND tomorrow. The northern extent of the drizzle rain is yet to be determined but may make its way as far north as Aberdeen and Watertown.

Temperatures will be watched closely tomorrow night and into Tuesday for eastern KELOLAND. As FREEZING RAIN will be likely for eastern South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. The potential exists for icing of a quarter to a half inch in these areas.

It should be cold enough for snow in western, central, and northern KELOLAND on Tuesday. Snow will be heavy at times for these areas. Because of the slow movement of the system, we can see several days of snow in western, central, and northern South Dakota. In fact, when it’s all added up snow amounts will exceed a foot in central South Dakota.

The raw data coming in for the amounts of moisture with this system through the work week is ranging from an inch to two or more. Keep in mind, average moisture for the whole month of December ranges from near a half to a full inch! Stay tuned…