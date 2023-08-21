All signs are a go for a big surge of hot weather across the midsection of the country. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Wednesday for a large part of southeast KELOLAND shaded in purple. A heat advisory is also in effect for areas shaded in orange.

It was nice to have a break in the heat yesterday.

Here’s a look at the heat on Futurecast. You can see the numbers soar in southern KELOLAND today, with highs very close to 100 near Sioux Falls. We are expecting more 100s tomorrow and most likely another round of 100s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be very warm in the mid 70s to around 80.

The heat index or “feels-like” temperature is very important to follow this week. On most days, those values will be over 100 in eastern KELOLAND. Actual air temperatures will close to breaking records as well.

The rain outlook is still more favorable for parts of the plains by the end of the week. We’ll continue to watch the path of the tropical moisture, which at this time favors much of Nebraska.

Stay cool the best you can. Here are the details of the forecast.