Another day, another run toward the record books with well above average temperatures in place across KELOLAND.

As of 3 pm CDT Wednesday

This will also be the last time we do this for a little while, as a big change is on the way for the second half of the week.

Fire weather concerns will remain elevated through the rest of the day due to warm temperatures, high wind, and dry air/vegetation. Red flag warnings will hold in central and western KELOLAND through the evening.

The change begins tonight as a cold front starts its eastward push. Chillier temperatures take hold West River with lows in the 20s and 30s…while East River locations stay in the 40s to near 50 for overnight lows.

Thursday’s highs will depend on where you are in the area. To the southeast, we’ll see highs near 70 once more, on the warm side of the aforementioned cold front. To the north and west, we’ll see noticeably cooler temperatures on the way in the form of 40s and 50s for highs and even some 30s toward the Wyoming and Montana borders.

Along the way, we’ll see chances for rain showers build into the region. Depending on how quickly chillier air comes in, we may also see some snowflakes mix into the equation.

Rain chances hold to the southeast on Friday before we get a chance to dry out. Across the region, it’ll be noticeably cooler with highs in the 40s.

Temperatures moderate through the weekend with a mainly dry day on your Saturday with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Sunday may see a few rain/snow showers out west with spotty rain showers further east. Warmer temperatures attempt to build back in through Tuesday, but a strong push of arctic air will begin to make its move to our north and west.

As a result, we will watch for the chance to see some unsettled weather…though specifics are rather hazy at this time. Keep an eye out for updates.

Below average temperatures are expected to win out as we head deeper into the middle of the month.