Better Chances of Rain Still Ahead: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 17th

Hot weather continues across KELOLAND. We reached a high of 102 in Philip and 101 in Winner. We expect more 100s today in central and western SD.

Take a look at the smoke in the air in Rapid City. We expect the thickest smoke to stay in western KELOLAND.

High fire danger concerns continue today. Red flag warnings are in effect across much of the plains including the western half of SD.

There is moisture coming our direction. We have a series of systems coming into the northern plains and that will yield at or above normal precipitation trends for much of the region. We would view this pattern with cautious optimism as rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be helpful.

Stronger south winds are in the forecast the next several days. We expect higher humidity values in the east with the wind as well.

The big weather story will be a large area of low pressure moving into the northern Rockies the next couple of days. This will bring a good chance of rain to the forecast Thursday into Friday, with some severe weather possible East River Friday. Another system will move our way on Sunday with additional scattered rain. We may even have a 3rd low pressure area to watch, giving us hope for some short-term moisture relief.

Hazy sunshine is in the forecast today with highs in the 100s for the central and west. 90s are expected in the east.

Lows tonight will be in the 70s with mainly partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the 90s. South winds will be stronger across the central and east.

Note the cooler weather this weekend as highs return to the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms look likely late Friday and some of those could become severe. We think the first rain chance will wrap up early Saturday, with another system on the way by Sunday PM.