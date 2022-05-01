After a very nice round of beneficial rain across KELOLAND, we need some time to let the ground soak it all in. We’ll get that…to an extent…in the short-term.

Much of today shapes up to be mainly dry with low pressure continuing to push north and east, but it’ll be windy once again…especially East River. To the west, we’ll have more sunshine compared to their eastern counterparts, which will also have an impact on today’s daytime highs.

Speaking of which, we’ll see highs mainly in the upper 40s to mid/upper 50s once again with those warmer readings being observed West River.

Winds calm down as we head into the night, with dry weather holding steady for a little while longer. To the south and west, we may see a few showers as low pressure tries to make its move from the south. Overnight lows fall into the 30s across the board.

Some showers are possible to the south and southeast on Monday, but much of the day for much of the region is dry as of now. We’ll see if low pressure can jog up a bit further to the north.

Either way, highs will remain near to below average as we kick off the first work week of the month of May with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Spotty rain chances will stick around through the middle of the week, though no widespread rain chances are in the cards for us in a similar manner to what we’ve already seen.

By the end of the week, we may see some more rain showers, but these chances look like they’ll be for the southern half of the region…specifically toward the southeast.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, we’ll have equal chances for above and below average temperatures with slightly better odds for near to above average moisture.