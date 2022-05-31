What a nice change of pace across KELOLAND today! Despite cloud cover, breezy weather, and the occasional shower…I think we’ll take this over what we’ve had to deal with in previous days.

The spotty shower activity and associated cloud cover will gradually get out of here as we go into the night. Couple that with the northwesterly flow that will be in place, and you have the makings of a cool and comfortable night!

Overnight lows will fall mainly in the 40s, with a few pockets of upper 30s possible West River.

The first day of June comes along on Wednesday, and we should at least get the new month started on a nice note. With that being said, the first day of meteorological summer won’t feel like it.

Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll see temperatures hold in the 60s in many areas.

Quiet weather holds steady through Thursday and even into Friday as well with high pressure holding steady. We get in on a little more sunshine, and warmer temperatures come back as a result. We should get back into the mid 70s in several areas…though upper 60s may be a bit stubborn out west.

By next weekend, we may see a few more showers come back into the region as our next disturbance comes into the picture. A few storms are possible at times, but the severe weather threat is much lower.

The overall temperature trend through the first week or two of June favors chances at near to below average temperatures…with higher chances being seen to the north and east.