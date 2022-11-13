Even though we were able to get a little bonus sunshine to break through the clouds, it was not enough to really warm us up following a rather chilly start to the day.

Temperatures this afternoon have been anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year with just a few small exceptions in south-central KELOLAND…but even then we were barely able to reach 40 degrees.

We do run a small chance at seeing some flurries now and again, but anything we do see will be just for show…little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures bottom out in the teens to low 20s East River with single digit lows being more likely to the west.

Some light snow is possible as we start the new work and school week in a couple of areas. Again, little to no accumulation is expected from this.

Under mostly cloudy skies, we’ll see highs in the 20s to low/mid 30s. This may also end up being our “warmest” day of the extended forecast.

A few more scattered snow showers are possible on Tuesday, especially to the east. We’ll also remain chilly through the day under another round of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs hold in the 20s to low 30s…the latter being more likely toward the southeastern corner of the region.

Through the middle of the week, we’ll see scattered flurries and snow showers in various portions of the region, though little to no accumulation is expected.

A late-week cold front will push through the region by Thursday into Friday, sending a reinforcing shot of cold air our way as we head into next weekend. Highs for the end of the week and into Saturday may not escape the low/mid 20s.

Spotty flurry/snow shower chances will hold through the end of the week as well.

We’ll moderate a little bit on the thermometer beyond the 7 day forecast, with 30s and some 40s possible. With that said, however, we’ll still be below average for this time of year…since average is in the mid 40s for highs.