Today has been a blunt reminder of just how stubborn winter can be in KELOLAND, as snow showers moved through much of the region. Here’s an example from our Watertown camera earlier this afternoon:

Snow showers will linger as we go into the rest of the evening and into part of the night…especially closer to the SD/ND border.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of north-central and northeastern KELOLAND into Tuesday night. 2-4″ of snow will be possible with a few localized higher amounts. Be mindful of slick roads during your morning and/or evening commute.

Lows fall into the teens and low/mid 20s across much of KELOLAND…depending on whether you’re north or south of Highway 14.

Though a small break will be had on Wednesday, we’ll watch for the chance to see some snow showers redevelop as we go into the afternoon and evening.

Light accumulation is possible in a few areas, especially to the southwest, but this may be more of a nuisance than anything else in many areas.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Black Hills as well as I-90 in SW Meade County, the Rapid City area, and northern Fall River County from Wed. morning into Wed. night. Several inches of snow will be possible. Be mindful of hazardous travel conditions.

Highs on Wednesday hold in the 20s and 30s across KELOLAND. We may approach 40 degrees toward extreme SE South Dakota and NW Iowa.

Some light snow is possible south of I-90 on Thursday, but overall chances to see much of anything are low even in that region.

Highs range from the 20s to the northeast to the 40s in the southwest. We’ll split the difference in-between them.

We’ll quiet down for Friday and much of Saturday before another chance at a few rain and snow showers arrives on Sunday. All the while, we’ll remain near to below average on the thermometer.

In fact, odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the end of March and into the start of April. Keep in mind, though, that average by this time is in the low 50s.