A cool start to the day will give way to a seasonable afternoon across KELOLAND as high pressure holds steady across the region.

Some patchy fog is possible in a few areas this morning before we are treated to a sunny and pleasant afternoon. Winds will be light, and conditions will be ideal for just about anything you have planned outside.

Highs range in the 70s East River and 80s out west.

Another clear and comfortable night is on the way with a light breeze in place. Though it may not be as cool as Saturday night, it’ll still be rather comfortable all the same.

We’ll see lows in the upper 40s to low/mid 50s.

Warmer temperatures come back into the picture on Monday with winds turning to the south…allowing highs to climb into the 80s and even near 90 out west (The northeast will be the exception). We’ll still have mostly sunny skies to enjoy all the while, but there is a bit of change on the way.

The change doesn’t come on Tuesday, though. Skies remain mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs also holding in the 80s.

It’s Wednesday that features the change in question. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as we hit the middle of the week, with chances increasing for rain as we go into the end of the week and the start of the upcoming weekend…which also features the official start to fall very early on Saturday morning.

Odds for above average temperatures and moisture are favored as we head into the first full week of fall.