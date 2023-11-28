We’ll start a two day warmup today.

While temperatures are in the single digits and teens in eastern KELOLAND this morning, it will be a warmer than the low 30s from yesterday. Highs will be about 10 degrees warmer in eastern KELOLAND with southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Tomorrow’s temps will reach the 40s and 50s with westerly winds, but colder air will arrive for Thursday.

A cold front Wednesday night will switch winds to the northwest to allow for colder air, gusts may approach 25 mph. The front will move through dry, but bring temperatures back to the 30s for Thursday.

The weekend brings in a slight chance for flurries or light snow Saturday night, but any accumulation will be light.