Just like Saturday morning, Sunday morning will feature less than ideal visibility across several portions of the area.

A dense fog advisory remains in effect for areas shaded in grey (Including Huron, Redfield, Miller, Mitchell, and Chamberlain) until 9 am CST Sunday. Visibility will be below a quarter-mile at times.

With that said, however, a little more sunshine takes over on Sunday, helping the region go along with its slow but steady melt.

We’ll see highs in the upper teens to mid 20s near and east of the James River valley, with 30s and 40s further west. All the while, we’ll enjoy pretty calm conditions with a light breeze…perfect for snow removal across KELOLAND.

Patchy fog will, once again, be possible in eastern and central KELOLAND…though coverage may not be as widespread as in previous nights. All the same, it’ll be pretty quiet and cold with lows in the single digits and teens across a majority of the region.

More seasonable temperatures take over as we go into the start of the new work and school week in our East River communities. Highs get back to the mid/upper 20s at least to the east on Monday. Further west, we’ll hold in the 30s and 40s…the latter being more likely to the west.

Generally seasonable temperatures hold steady through the middle of the week to the east, with above average warmth in place to the west…so the gradual melt will continue to move along nicely with snow removal also going off without a hitch.

Our only small chance for some moisture comes in the form of some flurries and light snow showers on Wednesday as a weak disturbance pushes through the region. We could see a few snow showers on Wednesday into early Thursday toward the Black Hills as well.

From there, we get quiet again. Next weekend is looking good, with near to above average temperatures and little to no moisture in sight.