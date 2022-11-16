Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow.

The snow was generous in the Black Hills region yesterday. 17″ was reported in Lead, with over 6″ in parts of Rapid City. More snow is on the way tonight and tomorrow morning.

The snow cover map has sure changed too the past few days. Notice the increase in snow now in Minnesota and Iowa.

Some of the snow will be blowing around tomorrow with wind gusts near 40mph in far northern KELOLAND. We think there will some drifting where the snow pack is deeper, especially into North Dakota. Also, be aware of some impact on trees where ice is still clinging onto objects after the ice storm last week.

Our Futurecast update shows the snow arriving in NW SD by this evening. While the snow won’t last long, it should accumulate into the 2-4″ range in the Black Hills. The amounts of snow will be much lower into the plains, but the wind and cold air will be big stories with this front.

Wind chills will be going below zero tomorrow and will likely bottom out near -10 in Sioux Falls by Friday morning.

All the talk of cold air might sound overwhelming for some of you, but we still expect a nice temperatures rebound next week. We are hopeful this will carry into the Thanksgiving weekend forecast.

Our Thanksgiving forecast is still on track to features 40s in many areas of KELOLAND. Rapid City may even get into the 50s if this trend continues.

Here are the details of the forecast.