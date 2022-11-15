The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood.

We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis.

Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the northern Black Hills into the early afternoon.

Areas of light snow and flurries have also been falling farther east and expect these trends to continue the next 24 hours.

The latest snow cover map still shows a heavy blanket of snow in North Dakota and Montana. We are now starting add in snow across Minnesota and Iowa as well.

Futurecast temperatures remain below normal today, with most areas holding in the 20s. We expect a better chance of light snow to move into the Sioux Falls area late tonight. Amounts should stay light, but can rule out a light coating of snow through tomorrow morning.

The snow forecast the next few days has a broad brush trace to 2″. The darker blue colors show the best chances of 1″.

The next arctic front will arrive on Thursday. Take a look at the wind chill map Thursday afternoon.

Northwest winds will increase at 30-40 mph during the day.

The pattern going into the weekend will stay cold, but we are still expecting moderating temperatures by Thanksgiving.

We’ll be glad to see more 30s and 40s by that time.