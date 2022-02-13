We’ve had a few passing clouds on this Super Sunday, though it has been windy and cool with a brisk south wind in eastern KELOLAND, and a brisk north wind in the west. Temperatures have only been in the 20s East River, five to ten degrees cooler than normal.

4 PM

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with the single digits in the north and the tens in the south. A westerly breeze will turn to the northwest.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny for Valentine’s Day, though temperatures will still be a little cooler than normal, in the 20s in the east, and 30s to mid 40s in western South Dakota.

Tuesday will be windy, but with a warm front coming in from the west temperatures will soar. We’ll be in the low to mid 40s East River. We’ll have the low 30s in the west, as winds switch to the northwest. Rapid City may get a little light snow with the wind switch.

Wednesday looks windy and mostly cloudy. Highs will trend below normal again, in the mid 20s East River, and the 30s to low 40s in the west. Temperatures will be about the same on Thursday, with less wind.

Friday will be partly cloudy and windy, and we may get a few rain or snow showers, but they will be light.

The weekend will be warmer than normal, with the mid 30s in the east on Saturday, warming to the 40s on Sunday. Western South Dakota will be a warmer, with a chance of light rain or snow showers on Sunday.

It looks like the following week will start mild, with temperatures dropping back toward normal by midweek.