Seems like everybody is complaining about the wind. Unfortunately, this week will be more of the same in that department. Winds will pick up during the day tomorrow, and we expect they’ll only get stronger the rest of the week. Even the Easter weekend looks fairly breezy. And other than tomorrow, the winds we have will hold temperatures colder than normal through early next week.

Today we have sunny skies, and the winds are tame. Our afternoon temperatures are a little above normal.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll have incoming clouds as a low pressure system approaches from the southwest.

A southeasterly breeze may also produce a few light showers, but they should be light – in fact, sprinkles in the case of Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND.

Tomorrow we’ll crank up the SE winds as a strong low pressure system drifts through Nebraska. Temperatures will soar into the 60s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. While rainfall – or a snow mix in the Black Hills – will develop, we’re expecting evening thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and especially to the southeast in NW Iowa.

The severe thunderstorm threat in NW Iowa will be quite high tomorrow evening. In fact, there a significant risk of tornadoes. Even where there are not tornadoes, golf ball hail and damaging wind potential is significant. Those in NW Iowa, plus the extreme SE tip of South Dakota, should be especially vigilant on keeping up on weather conditions.

Northern and northwestern South Dakota will be in grips of a significant winter storm tomorrow through Thursday morning. A patchwork of advisories, watches, and warnings are in effect. The far NW corner of South Dakota will be under a Blizzard Warning.

There could be some rain and snow on the back side of that system in eastern KELOLAND on Wednesday. With very strong westerly winds, it will also be sharply colder, in the low 40s. The greater snowfall threat will be north of I-90 and west of I-29, not so much for Sioux Falls.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy. There could also be some rain or snow showers, mainly in the north as a lobe of low pressures moves down from North Dakota. With the strong winds continuing to blow, highs will only reach the mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and – windy. Temps will remain below normal, in the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will be at least ten degrees colder than normal, in the 40s Saturday may also bring some rain or snow showers to western and central South Dakota.

Easter Sunday looks cloudy and breezy, and rain or snow showers look like they’ll be fairly widespread across KELOLAND. The winds will hold temperatures in the low to mid 40s, which is more than ten degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Monday will also be chilly, and breezy, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. But starting next Tuesday, we’re expecting a gradual warming trend that should continue through the rest of next week.