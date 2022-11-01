We had record challenging warmth across the region as we kicked off the new month. The temperatures we have seen today would be considered as “average” by mid-September standards!

As of 2 pm CDT Tuesday

There will be at least one more day just like that on the way as southerly flow sticks around through the night and into Wednesday.

Speaking of the night, overnight lows will fall into the 40s out west with low to mid 50s East River under partly to mostly clear skies.

A little more cloud cover will be on the way for your Wednesday outlook, but that won’t do too much to keep temperatures in check. We’ll see highs challenge record levels once more as temperatures reach the mid 70s again. The number to beat on Wednesday in Sioux Falls is 77.

With warm and dry conditions, combined with a dry air mass and equally dry vegetation, fire weather concerns will be elevated once again in central and western KELOLAND. Please continue to be mindful of any outdoor heat sources.

Thursday’s highs will depend on where you are in the area. To the southeast, we’ll see highs near 70 once more, with noticeably cooler temperatures on the way further north and west.

This comes along as a cold front pushes through KELOLAND. We’ll also have the chance to see some rain showers to the SE in the evening and some rain/snow showers out west.

Rain chances hold to the southeast on Friday before we get a chance to dry out beyond a few isolated shower chances.

Temperatures moderate through the weekend with a mainly dry day on your Saturday. Sunday may see a few rain/snow showers out west with spotty rain showers further east.

Below average temperatures are expected to win out as we head into the first full week of the month with a rain/snow chance West River on Monday and Tuesday.