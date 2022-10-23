A little bit of everything is on the table in the short-term outlook, so let’s take things one at a time and start with a windy and unseasonably warm (For some) Sunday.

Today will feature rather breezy conditions across KELOLAND, with gusts over 40 mph at times. This, combined with dry vegetation and dry & warm air, will keep red flag warnings in place in southeastern KELOLAND. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources, including discarded cigarette butts. With the lack of rain we’ve had for the last several weeks, it won’t take much to start something.

Further west, our next low pressure system will begin to make its move and push eastward. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible to the west by day as colder air comes rushing in from the northwest.

Highs range from the 80s to the southeast, which would challenge records again, to the 50s out west. We’ll split the difference in-between.

Later this evening and into the night, showers and some thunderstorms are possible in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Some of these storms may become strong to severe, with a “Slight” risk for severe weather along and east of I-29. Strong winds are the main concern with a secondary hail risk. There is also an isolated tornado chance within this area as well.

The risk for storm development is conditional, as it depends on the ability to get the convection initiated. Keep an eye out for updates as we go into the evening.

Out west, wintry weather mixes into the equation, with some snow possible in northwestern KELOLAND. A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of NW South Dakota overnight into Monday with the chance to see a few inches of snow.

Overnight lows, for what it’s worth, fall into the 30s to mid 40s.

Any lingering moisture, rain…snow…or otherwise, will get out of here by the afternoon. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the low 50s. Official highs will likely be recorded around midnight as temperatures fall through the morning and into the early afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be mainly quiet and seasonable with highs in the 50s. Our next chance for rain arrives by Thursday, which may end up being our only chance for rain into next weekend.

Temperatures slowly get back into the low 60s by the first half of the weekend.