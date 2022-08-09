It seems we can’t buy a cloud. It is another sunny day, and we’ve begun to warm after yesterday’s relatively cool. With a south breeze, temperatures are pushing through the 80s.

2PM

It will be clear again tonight, with a very light easterly breeze. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day. Wednesday will also be a couple degrees warmer, in the mid to upper 80s East River, Western South Dakota will be hotter, in the low to mid 90s. There will be an easterly breeze.

We will start to get some clouds on Thursday. We’ll call it partly cloudy, and there could be a light rain shower – but more likely it will be sprinkles. Temperatures will retreat a couple degrees East River, with the low to mid 80s. Western South Dakota will remain in the 90s.

A low pressure system and accompanying fronts will come in on Friday, bringing our best chance of showers or even a few thundershowers. It looks like rainfall amounts will be pretty low. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and it looks like a dry day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Showers will be a bit more likely on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s East River to the low 90s in central South Dakota.

We’ll keep showers in the forecast Monday in the east, and across KELOLAND on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool back to the low to mid 80s in the east and the upper 80s in the west. Otherwise we expect temperatures to remain near normal for the rest of next week.