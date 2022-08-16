SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After yesterday’s showers – and drenching in the drought-stricken Yankton and Vermillion areas – we’re enjoying a pleasant, autumn-ish day. Temperatures remain near or slightly cooler than normal East River, while it is much warmer in western South Dakota. There has been a band of cloud cover in central South Dakota.

2PM

Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with a very light south breeze.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with mostly sunny skies. There will only be a gentle south breeze, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s, with the upper 80s in western South Dakota. There is a very slight chance that some thunderstorms in North Dakota Wednesday night may scrape the far NE corner of KELOLAND.

We have another weak system with a cold front pushing through on Thursday and Friday, so we could have more rain showers or weak thundershowers those two days – but rainfall amounts look very limited, under an inch. Otherwise we’ll have the low to mid 80s on Thursday, cooling on Friday to the low to mid 70s East River, and upper 80s in the west.

The weekend looks dry and pleasant, almost autumn-like. Saturday will bring the mid 70s East River, and around 80 in the west. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer, in the upper 70s in the east and the low 80s in the west.

Next week looks similar, mainly dry. The pattern we have settling in looks like it will keep temperatures near-normal (low 80s East River) through almost the end of August.