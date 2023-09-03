Just like Saturday, Sunday will feature another round of well above average heat across KELOLAND with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Though it won’t be terribly humid, it’ll still be more than hot enough to warrant a heat advisory for central, eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Heat indices may reach 105 degrees through the afternoon, so please keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Beyond the heat, it’ll be a pretty quiet day with high temperatures challenging records once again in many locations. Here’s a look at some records today:

With that said, highs climb well into the 90s and low 100s at times.

Quiet weather holds steady through the night, with just a few showers possible in central and western KELOLAND. Overnight lows only fall into the 60s and low/mid 70s.

One more hot day is on the way for Labor Day, especially more to the south and east with highs in the 90s and low 100s. 80s are possible closer to the Wyoming and Montana borders.

Monday night into Tuesday holds our best chance for showers and some thunderstorms along the way as a cold front and associated low pressure system move through KELOLAND.

In the wake of this system, we get a much-needed break from the heat. Wednesday should be the pick day of the week with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

We’ll warm up a bit by the end of the week and into next weekend, but it won’t be as hot as this weekend.