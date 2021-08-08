Another Round of Storms Possible to Start the New Week – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, August 8

We may have a few lingering showers and thunderstorms as we go into the evening east of I-29, a few of which may pack an extra punch, but the rest of the region should be able to get in on a rather nice end of the day.

With that said, individuals in SW Minnesota and NW Iowa will want to stay weather aware through the evening.

For the first time in a little while, we should also have a quiet night across the board with lows falling only into the 60s to near 70 degrees…so it’ll be a warmer night out there. It may also be a bit muggy at times, and that sets the stage for Monday.

Though the day starts off mainly quiet, it’ll also be rather warm and humid. More heat is on the way, especially East River, as we go into the start of this new work week.

Highs on Monday climb into the 90s along and east of the Missouri River, with 80s out west.

We’ll watch the chance for some late-day and overnight storms on Monday as our next disturbance attempts to make itself known. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place East River, with a “Slight Risk” over NE KELOLAND, including the Aberdeen area. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero risk for an isolated tornado.

Some lingering showers and storms may try to stick around on Tuesday, but the day is not a total wash-out with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

By the second half of the work week, we dry out and stay hot, with temperatures holding above average for this time of year more often than not.

We may get a few cool nights now and again, but any relief from the heat is fleeting at best.