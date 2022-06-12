The round of strong to severe storms that was observed in portions of KELOLAND last night will be a precursor to what we’ll watch over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Today features yet another chance for strong to severe storms, with a “Slight Risk” in place for a large majority of KELOLAND…especially later in the day and into the night. A “Marginal Risk” is in place toward the Sioux Falls area. Once again, wind and large hail are the main threats, but there’s an isolated tornado risk in place as well.

We’ll stay in the mid 80s for highs across much of the region.

Showers and storms will linger into the night in portions of the region. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in a similar manner to what we’ll watch in the evening. Stay weather aware as we go into the night.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s across the region with a few low 70s to the southeast.

Some showers and storms are possible on Monday once again, with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather in place across KELOLAND once more.

Again, wind and hail are the primary concerns.

We also have a rather hot and humid day on our hands with highs in the 90s in many areas. Heat index values may reach and exceed the century mark.

After a break on Tuesday, we’ll have another chance for storms on Wednesday. Quieter weather takes over going into the end of the work week.

We’re going to keep an eye on Father’s Day weekend…not necessarily for active weather but for a lot of heat. We could see highs around 100 degrees in central and western KELOLAND, with temperatures not too far behind East River.