SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been another afternoon of record warmth in southeastern KELOLAND. As of 2 PM Yankton, Sioux City, Worthington, and Spencer, IA have broken another daily record. There are clouds moving into western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND. These clouds won’t produce any rain until late evening.

Wind gusts in southeastern KELOLAND are nearing 30 even 40 MPH. The strong winds and dry conditions are creating fire danger.

Most of Nebraska and all of Iowa are included in a Red Flag Warning. Extreme southeastern KELOLAND is included in the warning. The dry conditions and strong winds create fire danger. If a fire gets started it can spread very quickly.

Southeastern KELOLAND will remain mild tonight. Winds do start picking up in western and southeastern KELOLAND. Overnight lows will be in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Rain showers will start in late evening and last through the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler than today. Highs will be in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. The eastern edge of KELOLAND could see a few 70s by the afternoon. Winds will be stronger in central and western KELOLAND.

The rain and thundershowers do have a marginal risk to turn severe in Union, Clay, and Lincoln counties. If the storms turn severe they can produce hail and damaging winds.

Saturday will be windy. Highs will be slightly cooler than Friday. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. The rain showers will move out by early morning on Saturday.

As the rain moves out Saturday morning, here’s a check of the totals we could see. Locally heavy amounts of rain can be seen in south central KELOLAND, and into Iowa and Minnesota.

The 7 day forecast does have temperatures near normal, with highs in the 50s, 60s, even low 70s. The winds will stick around for the next week. After the rain chances this weekend, the next chance to see rain will come Wednesday and Thursday of next week.