Another day, another round of oppressive heat and humidity. We even tied a record for the all-time warmest low temperature in Sioux Falls at 81 degrees to kick off the morning as we watch the record books through the rest of the day.

As of 2 pm CDT Tuesday. Tied/broken records are noted with an asterisk

Heat advisories remain in effect until 9 pm CDT/8 pm MDT Tuesday evening for areas shaded in orange. The exceptions continue to be Todd and Mellette Counties; they have a heat advisory in place until Wednesday night.

An excessive heat warning will remain in effect for portions of southeastern KELOLAND near/south of I-90 from Mitchell points east through Thursday night. The warning is in place for the Madison/Huron/Winner/Chamberlain areas until late Wednesday night, while northeastern KELOLAND has their warning expire later on Tuesday night. Heat index values may reach and even exceed 110 degrees at times. Strenuous outdoor activity should be limited or outright eliminated if possible.

Please do everything you can to stay cool and hydrated during this time, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Just like last night, tonight offers little to no relief from the heat. Everyone gets in on a warm night under partly to mostly clear skies. Lows only fall into the low to mid-70s to the south and east, with 60s toward the SD/ND border.

The heat and humidity don’t let up through the middle of the week as a large ridge of high pressure holds steady over the region. Once again, we’ll see highs in the mid-90s to low 100s and triple-digit heat indices.

Change starts to come along on Thursday as “cooler” temperatures come in by then. We’ll still be in the 90s in many areas with some 80s to the north and west, but it’ll still be a step in the right direction all the same.

Shower and storm chances also begin to pop up to the west during this time, though coverage is rather spotty.

Scattered shower and storm chances linger into Friday and Saturday (The latter to a lesser extent) with more seasonable temperatures also moving back into the region. While not everyone will see rain, everyone does at least get in on a break from the heat that will take us through the weekend and even into the start of next week.

Anyone with Labor Day weekend plans should be good to go with seasonable conditions holding steady into Monday.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, we warm up a bit again with odds for above-average temperatures being favored. With that said, however, I don’t think it’ll be as hot as this upcoming stretch through Thursday.