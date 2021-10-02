Another Dry Stretch on the Way – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, October 2

While portions of eastern KELOLAND have been dealing with rather stubborn cloud cover, even they eventually get in on what their West River counterparts have seen: Clearer skies.

Those gradually clearing skies and calm winds set the stage for a cool and comfortable night, with overnight lows falling into the 40s across the region.

The second half of the weekend starts another extended dry spell across KELOLAND. High pressure takes over, giving the entirety of KELOLAND a rather nice day for the first time this month. Sunny skies cover the area, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

An upper-level ridge continues to set up shop as we go into the next work and school week. This will keep the region pretty dry and quiet with temperatures remaining above average by day and by night.

Monday will be a “Copy Paste” kind of day in the weather department, with highs holding in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The only real difference will be a chance in our wind direction from the northwest to the southeast.

In fact, much of the long-range outlook favors above average temperatures across the board. 70s and even some 80s are possible through the end of the week, though the latter is more likely along and west of the Missouri River valley.

We’re also going to stay pretty dry through at least Thursday. We’ll try to introduce some rain into the forecast by next weekend.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, fall-like temperatures remain largely absent…with near to above average temperatures holding steady.