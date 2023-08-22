We are starting the day with near record levels of warmth in Sioux Falls. The overnight low so far is 81, which would tie the all-time warmest low set twice in our history, once in 1936 and again in 1938.

The highs yesterday were close to records, with 101 in Pierre and 107 in Winner, which was a new record for the date.

Here are the overnight lows so far as of 7am.

Heat warnings and advisories are still in effect for much of KELOLAND today and tomorrow.

Here’s the latest on Futurecast. Notice all of the 100s today in the southeast part of KELOLAND. We are seeing lower dew points moving into the region, which will make a difference this afternoon on heat index. The numbers tomorrow won’t change much, so thus the heat headlines will remain in place.

Here’s a closer look at the heat index forecast. The worst of the heat will last through Thursday, then the weather should cool on Friday along with some rain chances that move into southern KELOLAND. We’ll continue to watch that rain potential as it is linked to a tropical system that will circle from the Gulf of Mexico into Colorado and eventually pull into parts of Nebraska and South Dakota.

You can see that rain track on the map below. The chances are best on Friday, but they may return to parts of the region on Sunday. More on that story in the coming days.

Here are the details of the forecast.