Blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect for much of KELOLAND as roads remain in very poor conditions due to the ongoing blowing and drifting snow. Even in the middle of Sioux Falls, winds have been very gusty as you can see below.

Far western KELOLAND counties have been cleared from the blizzard headlines, but the clean-up will be slow process where drifting has been a major problem. Winds will remain strong the farther east you live into MN and IA today, so expect little change on the bad road conditions.

Take a look at the latest wind gust forecast the next 36 hours. The numbers will remain high in much of eastern KELOLAND today, gusting over 40mph.

Wind chills will also stay bitterly cold today.

Don’t forget about the next snow and wind maker arriving in KELOLAND starting Christmas Day. We expect a period of strong winds to return late in the day to much of western and central SD.

This next clipper system will bring some light snow to much of northeastern KELOLAND. Even Sioux Falls may pick up some accumulating snow.

Here are the details of the forecast.