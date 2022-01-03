Another front with strong winds and cold temps Wednesday-Thursday: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, January 3

We’re going to be on a temperature roller coaster for the next ten days, with a series of “every three days” cold fronts blast through KELOLAND. So enjoy the peaks and endure the valleys as our temperatures bounce around.

Today is one of the peaks. Above-average temperatures dominate KELOLAND, with lots of 30s and even 40s thanks to sunshine and a south breeze.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll have a patch of clouds streaming in from the northwest, which should put the brakes on cooling. Lows will be in the single digits in the north and the teens in the south, with a light and variable breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and warm in most of KELOLAND ahead of one of those cold fronts that will drop down through the area Tuesday night. With a southwest breeze, Sioux Falls will be in the upper 30s. Aberdeen and NE South Dakota will have a northwest breeze with highs in the teens. Western South Dakota will have a strong northwest wind, and temperatures in the 30s to low 40s before the front takes hold. There could be some light snow with the wind, but amounts should be well under an inch – if that.

Wednesday could start with lingering snow showers in Sioux Falls and the SE (a tenth of an inch). With the NW winds continuing to blow, clouds should break up – but it’s going to be cold. Highs will only be in the single digits with those strong winds creating more wind chills.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold, probably the coldest day of the week. It will be well below zero in the morning, and only warm to the single digits. Aberdeen may again be stuck below zero all day long.

Friday will be slightly warmer, in the teens East River. Western South Dakota will get the benefit of the incoming warm front, with Rapid City topping out around 40.

The weekend will be dry, and it will start warmer. Saturday will reach the mid 20s in the north to the mid 30s in the south (Rapid City in the low 40s). Sunday will be mostly sunny but colder, in the teens to low 20s behind another quick hit of cold air.

Next week looks mostly dry. It will be warmer through the middle of the week, but then cool back to normal for the weekend (January 15-16). Right now there are hints that our next meaningful snow may also occur that weekend.