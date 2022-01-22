Another chance of light snow with warmer temps Sunday: Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, January 22

We’ve had some filtered sunshine, but all in all it has been a mostly cloudy day. We’ve also seen that expected area of light snow moving in from the northwest. We still anticipate minor accumulations under an inch, with the exception of NE South Dakota and SW Minnesota – where the wind turbines are – and where there could be an inch or two.

Light snow will end tonight. Temperatures will fall into the single digits. Western South Dakota will be breezy with a brisk NW wind, though mostly cloudy skies will hold overnight lows in the 20s.

Another fast-moving system will come in from the northwest tomorrow, and again we are looking at flurries or light snow showers – but under an inch. Sunday will also be a warmer day despite the abundant clouds, with a south breeze pushing eastern KELOLAND into the low to mid 30s, while western South Dakota will soar into the low 50s.

Monday will be breezy and mild, and there could be some more snow showers (under 1”) as north winds pick up speed. Highs will be in the 30s across KELOLAND.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, as the center of an arctic air mass comes through KELOLAND. We’ll have a near- or subzero morning, and then afternoon highs only in the low teens in eastern KELOLAND even though skies will be mostly sunny. Rapid City will be warmer, in the low 30s.

Temperatures will start to recover on Wednesday. Then we’ll see a warmup, with above-average temperatures Thursday through the following weekend – the final few days of January. We’re keeping light snow in the forecast for Thursday, but it still looks like any snowfall we have next week will be very meager.