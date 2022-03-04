Clouds are streaming into KELOLAND, and we’re enjoying a warm day thanks to southeasterly winds that are drawing a little moisture into KELOLAND for tomorrow’s wintery mix storm. Temperatures this afternoon are above-normal for early March.

2 pm

It will remain cloudy tonight, and there could be some drizzle in Sioux Falls, or freezing drizzle in central and NE South Dakota where temperatures will be colder. Sioux Falls will remain above freezing, in the mid 30s, while temperatures dip into the 20s to the north and west Rapid City will start to get snow on the leading edge of a low pressure system that will move through Nebraska. Rapid City will also have strong north winds with the snow that moves in overnight.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and breezy, and with a front separating warm and cold air we can expect a diverse variety of wintry weather – almost all forms of weather will be possible in different parts of KELOLAND!

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the low 40s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, while temperatures will be near or below freezing north and west of Sioux Falls. North winds will blow at 15-30 mph, further complicating the forecast.

Sioux Falls still looks like it will get more rain than snow tomorrow, but the city could also get some freezing rain late in the day. Sioux Falls may even get some thunder and lightning, though thunderstorms are more likely in northwest Iowa. The Storm Prediction Center has identified Iowa with a risk of hail or even tornadoes tomorrow because of the vigorous low pressure system coming over us.

There is a winter weather advisory posted for tomorrow for areas northwest of Sioux Falls with the band of mixed precipitation.

Where there is a mix of rain and snow, we do expect some snowfall accumulations. We do expect that highest amounts of snowfall in southwest and south central South Dakota. Farther east, where temperatures will fluctuate around freezing, we do expect some accumulations to occur – mostly during the late afternoon and evening hours. We expect a general swath of 1-3”, and here are the latest snowfall projections. But any fluctuations in temperatures will affect snowfall amounts one way or another.

Another thing we have to be aware of is the possibility of freezing rain or icing. That could make travel very difficult. Currently the highest likelihood of this threat is just on the northwest side of Sioux Falls.

The wet wintry system will spin away on Sunday, and we may even get some breaks in the clouds Sunday afternoon. It will remain breezy, especially early in the day, and temperatures will cool to the upper 20s to low 30s.

It will be partly to mostly sunny for Monday and Tuesday to start next week. Another system is expected to bring snowfall to the region Wednesday and Thursday, and brisk winds will bring much colder air into the region for Thursday and Friday. Friday looks like the coldest day of the week, though temperatures will probably remain colder than normal through the following weekend (March 12-13).