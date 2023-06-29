SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has seen lots of sunshine and hot temperatures. Eastern KELOLAND has had mid to upper 80s, while western South Dakota is in the 70s and low 80s. Winds are light unless you get under one of the afternoon thunderstorms.

2 PM

There is a marginal risk of severe weather in southwestern South Dakota. This does include Rapid City. These storms will start popping up this afternoon into the evening.

These storms will move to the south and east through the overnight hours trying to reach Sioux Falls and Yankton. Winds will stay light unless under or near a storm. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s to mid-60s.

For the day on Friday, the heat remains. Highs will be in the upper 70s in the west, to mid-80s in central and eastern KELOLAND. Winds will be light out of the north and northeast. There is a chance of afternoon rain and thundershowers in central and western South Dakota. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

There will be more sunshine and dry skies on Saturday. Highs will range from the low 80s to low 90s. Winds will continue to be light. Skies will range from clear skies in western South Dakota to partly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND. Eastern KELOLAND could see a few rain showers on Saturday.

Sunday will be very warm and full of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Monday will be much of the same. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms on Monday. There comes a better chance of thunderstorms along with stronger winds behind a cold front on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler by the middle to end of the week.