Rain changed to snow overnight, with the expected accumulations. Most places got an inch or two, with a few inches in the Black Hills. There has also been a heavier band in NE South Dakota (over 4” in Aberdeen, 5” in Britton) and along the Coteau down through the Buffalo Ridge into SW Minnesota. Sioux Falls airport got just over 1”, with 3” on the west side of the city.

Western South Dakota, with strong winds and subfreezing temperatures, has had widespread issues with slippery roads.

2 pm

Tonight the lingering light snow showers will end as the storm system spins away to the east. North winds will continue to blow overnight, with chilly lows in the low 20s. The north wind will create some wind chills.

Wet if not snow-covered ground will hinder our ability to warm on Thursday, and it could be a bit breezy in SE KELOLAND due to the departing system. Highs will be about ten degrees colder than normal for the last day of March, in the low 40s East River despite mostly sunny skies. Western South Dakota will start to warm back to the low 50s.

April begins on Friday with partly cloudy skies as temperatures start to recover. We’ll reach the upper 40s to around 50. We could see a few sprinkles or light showers, possibly flurries as the temperatures cool down.

The weekend could start with a few light rain showers early Saturday morning in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Otherwise, temperatures should return to the low 50 Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. It will be cooler an any areas with lingering snow cover.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer, in the mid 50s. There could be another round of light rain or light snow showers.

Monday will be our in-between day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s, which is slightly above normal.

Another disturbance could bring more (generally light) rain to the area Tuesday and Wednesday, along with brisk winds.

Following the midweek cooldown, temperatures should rebound to above-average values for the following weekend (April 9-10).