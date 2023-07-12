The severe weather has moved east of us, but not before clocking wind speeds of near 60 to 80 mph in southeast KELOLAND.

The storm system also brought heavy rain. Radar estimates rain amounts over 2″ for areas in yellow.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and 80s. Northeast KELOLAND may have a late morning or early afternoon storm (20-30% chance).

We’ll warm above average for many tomorrow with highs in the 80s and 90s. Slight chance for storms in western and south central South Dakota.

The chance for scattered storms will continue in western South Dakota over the next several days. At the same time, many in central and eastern KELOLAND will remain dry. There will be some ups and downs over the next 7 days, but many will be near average (middle 80s).