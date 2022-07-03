In a similar manner to Saturday, Sunday will feature spells of quiet weather at times, but we’ll have to watch the skies as we head through the day.

Today will feature yet another chance for strong to severe storms, but this also has the best potential to see more widespread coverage. We’ve already seen a few severe storms this morning, with additional chances in the cards. Another “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather will be in place as a result.

Again, wind and hail are the main concerns with any storms that fires up and moves eastward into the night.

Highs rise into the upper 80s to low/mid 90s. It’ll also be rather humid at times, so keep this in mind.

Strong to severe storms will be possible once more as we go into the night, with chances pushing to the east as we head overnight…so be sure to stay weather aware as you go through the night. Overnight lows fall into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Independence Day will also feature the chance for some storms, so keep an eye on this if you have any outdoor plans later in the day and into the night. A “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather will be in place once more.

Highs range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s with more humidity in place.

Shower and storm chances remain in place through the middle of the week. While there are no wash-outs in the forecast, you’ll want to keep this in mind if and when you head out.

The late-week outlook features more chances for unsettled weather, so we’ll have to continue to watch the chance for storms across portions of the region.

Through the end of the week and into next weekend, near to above average temperatures are expected to win out.