Following last night’s severe storms in western KELOLAND, we’ll watch the skies once more for another chance at showers and storms going into the night.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place for the Mobridge/Aberdeen areas, while a “Marginal Risk” covers a vast majority of KELOLAND with the exception of NW South Dakota near Bison/Lemmon/Buffalo/Belle Fourche.

Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up, with an isolated tornado risk not out of the question closer to and north of the SD/ND border. Stay weather aware as we go into the night.

Lows tonight fall into low 60s in many locations, with upper 50s possible in northwestern South Dakota.

A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, but chances are generally low. With that said, however, there is still that isolated shower or thunderstorm chance all the same…with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place from Marshall to Charles Mix County. A “Slight Risk” is in place south and east of Sioux Falls.

Once again, wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that comes up.

We’ll take another step up the thermometer on Wednesday, with highs in the 80s to low 90s in a few locations.

We’ll quiet down on Thursday as high pressure begins to take over. We’ll take a small step backward on the thermometer…with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

We’ll close the work week on a quiet and seasonable note, but the seasonable side of the equation won’t last for much longer. Above average temperatures sweep into KELOLAND over the course of the weekend and stick around for a while.

In fact, odds for above average temperatures are favored as we head toward the end of the month.

Beyond a small chance for some thunderstorms on Friday out west, we have little to no chance for appreciable rain in place as we go into next week as well.