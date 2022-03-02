Good morning! The weather today still looks mild across much of southern and western KELOLAND. Sioux Falls will be near 52 this afternoon. Some patchy morning fog has been observed east of the James Valley in spots.

Highs yesterday reached 65 in Rapid City, but only 32 in Aberdeen. The numbers will be similar today, but cooler by a few degrees for most.

Futurecast the next 24 hours shows a small band of light snow developing after midnight. A few locations could get an inch or two, most likely north of Sioux Falls.

A larger storm system will move into the plains starting late Friday into Saturday. This system will bring a wide variety of weather to our region. There will be good chance of rain with embedded thunder in the Sioux Falls area, with band of mixed precipitation between the rain and the snow. Snow, some of it heavy at times, will fall in the deeper cold air. This will likely affect much of southwest into central SD.

The best chance of “mixed” precipitation will be just west and north of Sioux Falls. The placement of the ice and sleet has shifted a bit due to anticipated refinement of the projected storm track. We think there will be a band of ice and sleet to watch, so stay tuned to the forecast.

There will also be a few thunderstorms in the southeast on Saturday. That could provide a bump in local rainfall totals.

Heavier snow is most likely west and north of Sioux Falls Saturday and Sunday. Again, these are some of the first maps we are looking at, so expect better details in the days to come.

Much cooler weather will be likely early next week. We’ll be watching a bigger surge of colder weather at the end of the 10 day forecast.

Highs today will still be chilly in the northeast, but 50s and 60s will common in the south.

Light snow will arrive with the colder air tonight, with single digit lows in the northeast.

Tomorrow will be several degrees colder across much of KELOLAND.

Temperatures will be important to watch on Saturday as rain changes to snow. The warmer numbers will be on pause early next week as below normal temperatures are expected.