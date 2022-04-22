We saw a few showers and storms early in the day, but more are on the way as we head later into the evening and even into the night. This follows an unseasonably warm day across portions of KELOLAND.

As we head into the night, we’ll watch the potential for showers and thunderstorms…the latter of which may be strong to severe. All forms of severe weather are on the table with any storm that does materialize.

Stay weather aware and have your NOAA weather radio and KELOLAND StormTracker app ready to go, especially with these storms moving through the area during the overnight period.

Overnight lows will remain rather warm East River, with temperatures only falling into the 50s and 60s. West River, however, we’ll see lows fall much further into the 30s and 40s.

Chances for snow linger to the northwest, with shower and thunderstorm chances holding East River on Saturday. There is a conditional Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather along and east of the I-29 corridor, with all forms of severe weather on the table once more. Again, keep an eye out for updates.

Highs out west only reach the 30s and 40s, with 70s once more in the warm sector of this low.

To the northwest, we have winter weather headlines in place for the same system. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the central and northern Black Hills, with a blizzard warning for the northwestern corner of South Dakota. Winter weather headlines are also in place for the southern Black Hills and areas north/east of Rapid City. All headlines are in place into early Sunday morning.

By Sunday, much of the moisture is out of here, but the wind won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Highs step back into the 40s and 50s for the second half of the weekend and remain through at least Monday.

The new work and school week gets off to a pretty dry start, but the wind won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

We may see a few scattered showers pop up by the second half of the next work and school week, but this is subject to change as we go into next week, since chances are on the lower side of the scale.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to below average temperatures win out across the area. Keep in mind that average highs in late April and early May are in the mid 60s.