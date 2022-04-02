After a fantastic start to the weekend, we’ll have to keep an eye on the radar once more.

Cloud cover increases as we go into the night ahead of our next system. We’ll see some rain and snow showers develop toward daybreak on Sunday, so don’t be surprised if you see a rain/snow mix where you are…especially in eastern and NE KELOLAND.

Lows will mainly hover in the 20s to low 30s.

The further south you go on Sunday, the more likely you are to climb into the 50s for daytime highs…keeping any moisture that comes along as rain.

To the north, temperatures will struggle a bit more to warm up. As a result, we may see a chance for some light accumulation due to wet snow. Be mindful of this as you go out.

We get a nice break on Monday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures across much of the region…but the break is going to be short-lived.

The active weather pattern gets started again by Tuesday with another chance to see some moisture once again…but this time it’ll be mainly in the form of rain.

The rest of said midweek may feature more rain with a few wet snow chances through Thursday, especially East River, as low pressure is rather slow to depart. Chances to the west will be a bit lower, though non-zero.

Overall, the more active pattern does at least help out with how dry it has been, as 10-day moisture outlooks show improvement for the Northern Plains.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures win out as we head toward the middle of the month.