Following a late night/early morning round of severe weather across eastern portions of KELOLAND, we’ll need to watch the skies once more as we head later into the day.

Another chance for strong to severe storms will be in place today, especially later in the day. The best chance will be in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND, where an “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather is in place.

All forms of severe weather will be possible on Sunday, so be sure to stay weather aware with any outdoor plans you may have. The x-factor will be how long cloud cover hangs around. If it is more stubborn, this could mitigate the severe storm risk to an extent. If not, we’ll have to watch things very carefully.

Highs to the east climb into the 80s to low 90s, with 70s out west.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the night, with some of these storms becoming strong to severe at times. Be sure to keep an eye out for updates overnight. Lows falls into the 50s and low 60s.

Another chance for severe weather comes along by Memorial Day. Just like Sunday, all forms of severe weather will be on the table for the area…with the best chance being East River.

Please make sure you have additional ways of getting up-to-date weather information if you’re going to be out and about. Have a NOAA radio ready and have our StormTracker App downloaded on your phone.

Here is a link to a list of South Dakota NOAA Radio frequencies: https://www.weather.gov/nwr/stations?State=SD

Some showers are possible on Tuesday, especially in central and northeastern KELOLAND.

By the middle of the week, we’ll dry out and stay mainly dry through the end of the week. By next weekend, we may see a few more showers come back into the region.

Temperatures take a step backward for the second half of the week as well.